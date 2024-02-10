Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.20 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,385 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.93. The company had a trading volume of 461,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.29. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

