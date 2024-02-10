Scout Investments Inc. Has $15.45 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. 2,929,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

