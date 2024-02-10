Scout Investments Inc. Has $16.06 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in CoStar Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CoStar Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,191,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CSGP traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.13. 4,207,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,660. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

