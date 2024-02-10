Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,429. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

