Scout Investments Inc. Sells 10,289 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of BOX worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,535. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 1,198,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,118. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.83, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.