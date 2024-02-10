Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,724 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,174 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Performance Food Group worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,242. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

