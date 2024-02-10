Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,720 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,393. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HALO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.