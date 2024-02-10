Scout Investments Inc. Sells 9,229 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Vericel worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vericel by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 271,727 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 247,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vericel by 1,737.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Trading Up 2.0 %

VCEL traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 337,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,031. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

