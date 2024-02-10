Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HAL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.51. 4,668,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,740,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

