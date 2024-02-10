Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cameco worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.06. 6,861,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,818. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

