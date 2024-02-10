Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,575 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Seabridge Gold worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 743,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at $5,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at $5,180,000. Amundi increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 229,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at $2,157,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

