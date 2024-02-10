Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.26). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.67. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.