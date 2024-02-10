Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Sensient Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $79.19.
Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.
