Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $79.19.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2,854.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

