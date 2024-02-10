Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 12 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 4.1 %

MTD stock opened at $1,174.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,183.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,140.73%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.59 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.