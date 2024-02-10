Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

