Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $527.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $527.66.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

