Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Haleon by 21.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Haleon by 79.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Haleon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Haleon by 10.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.14 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

