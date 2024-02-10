Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.