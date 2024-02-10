Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 115.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 80.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 127.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ROG opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $173.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.57.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.