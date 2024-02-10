Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

CMI stock opened at $251.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

