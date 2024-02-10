Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.48

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

