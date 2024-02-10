Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $256.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

