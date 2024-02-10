Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 106.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWN

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.