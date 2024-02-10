Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

EPAM stock opened at $286.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $368.68.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

