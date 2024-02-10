Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 175 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ITT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ITT by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after acquiring an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ITT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in ITT by 56.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after acquiring an additional 742,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $127.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

