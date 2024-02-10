Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 249,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 444,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sinclair

Sinclair Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

The company has a market capitalization of $923.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 273.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.