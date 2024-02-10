SingularityNET Trading Up 5.6% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $297.29 million and approximately $28.03 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,224.81 or 0.99932982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010240 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00183275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003030 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,038,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,038,845.8794525 with 1,252,810,208.1587567 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30309731 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $29,019,981.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

