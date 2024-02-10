Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Position Lowered by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 15,342,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,546,211. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

