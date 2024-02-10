SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading 7.1% Higher

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.55 and last traded at $116.91. 67,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 152,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.29.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,581,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

