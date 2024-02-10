Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 82,344 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.18% of Expedia Group worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,715 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,324 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $2,577,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock traded down $28.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,487,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.