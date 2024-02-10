Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 39,970 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $20,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.11. 745,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

