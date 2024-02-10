Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.6 %

IQVIA stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,344. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $234.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

