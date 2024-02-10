Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $29.38 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,331,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.