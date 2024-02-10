Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $32.84 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NFLX traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,088. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $242.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $500.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.