Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $34.79 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 186,588 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,537,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,207,602,000 after buying an additional 614,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.64. 5,787,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,561,293. The company has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

