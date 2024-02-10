Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 224.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,313 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after acquiring an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.47. 5,639,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 27.88%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

