Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 17,738 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $575.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.48 and a 200 day moving average of $492.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.97 and a 12-month high of $582.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

