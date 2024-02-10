Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $26,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,235. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

