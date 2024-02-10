Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of eBay worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $42.43. 5,099,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

