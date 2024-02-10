Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,003,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.