Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 46,317 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,317 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $33,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,407. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

