Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 58,031 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,031 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.15% of Enphase Energy worth $25,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,351. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

