SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Up 8.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €51.15 ($55.00) and last traded at €50.90 ($54.73). 256,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.72 ($50.24).

SMA Solar Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.