Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.70.

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

