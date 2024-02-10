Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Sohu.com Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $317.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.37. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sohu.com
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
