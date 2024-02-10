Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Sohu.com Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $317.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.37. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

