Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.25. 2,913,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,041,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Specifically, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $97,720.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at $683,585.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $204,599. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sonos by 2,273.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sonos by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

