S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $437.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.61 and its 200 day moving average is $402.73. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

