S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,076 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $138,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.89. 1,863,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,101. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

