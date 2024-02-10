S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Reduced by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 110.5% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,101. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

