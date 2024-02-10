SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RWR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.18. 139,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,602. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.